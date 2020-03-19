Lake Mills Cleaners & Dyers
Best of Madison Profile
Best Dry Cleaner | Silver Winner
Lake Mills Cleaners & Dyers has served most of south-central Wisconsin with FREE pick-up and delivery service for more than 70 years. By using the hydrocarbon dry cleaning method, we are able to clean the finest of garments while remaining green for the environment. Our fourth generation, family-owned business offers complete dry cleaning, shirt service and personal laundry. Our high-quality standards are proven with our consistent Best of Madison wins since the 1980s. Convenience is our name with our 17 agencies and our green and yellow trucks coming straight to your home or place of employment.
221-1964, lakemillscleaners.com
