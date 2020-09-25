Lake Geneva man falls on rock ledge, dies at Wisconsin Dells campground

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Adams County officials are investigating after a Lake Geneva man was found dead at a Wisconsin Dells campground Thursday morning.

A news release said first responders were sent to Holiday Shores Campground and Resort for a report of a man who fell on the rocky shore of the Wisconsin River at about 9:30 a.m.

Deputies found the man’s body on a rock ledge on the east shore of the river bank. Officials said an initial investigation determined Jonathan Miller, 67, fell and that it was accidental.

The Kilbourn Fire Department, Lake Delton Fire Department Rope Rescue Team, Dells/Delton EMS, Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Death Investigation-Dells of Wisconsin Natural Area On 9/24/20 at approximately 9:30 am, emergency services responded… Posted by Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, September 25, 2020

