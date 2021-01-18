Lake Geneva Ice Castles set opening date for the public

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — The Lake Geneva Ice Castles at Destination Geneva National will open to the public at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22.

The attraction will follow COVID-19 safety precautions including mandatory masks, limited capacity, increased sanitation of high touch surface and one-way markings on tunnels and crawl spaces.

The experience will feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.

This season, the attraction partnered with Destination Geneva National to also have a sledding hill, ice skating, a lantern-lit snowshoeing trail, igloo dining and an “Ice Princess Brunch,” in addition to overnight lodging.

This is the third season for ice castles being built in Lake Geneva, other locations in North America including Colorado, Utah and New Hampshire.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday morning on the attraction’s website, https://icecastles.com/wisconsin/.

