Dog who was stolen from vehicle in Lake Delton returned to family

by Kyle Jones

CREDIT: Kraig Knudson CREDIT: Kraig Knudson

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — It took some time, but Maybel is back with her family.

Maybel, a 16-month-old Cavapoo dog, was stolen during a series of break-ins at the Outlets at the Dells and a Home Depot store, Lake Delton police said last month.

Police identified two suspects, 39-year-old Adam A. Lujano and 41-year-old Javanni Murjan Esteves, on March 25 but Maybel was still unaccounted for.

Finally, on Saturday night, her owner Kraig Knudson announced that she had returned home.

“We are forever grateful,” Knudson said in a Facebook post. “We found our needle in the haystack!”

