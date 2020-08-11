Lake Delton police search for men in connection with armed robberies

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Courtesy of Lake Delton Police Department

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — Detectives with the Lake Delton Police Department have asked the public for help with identifying the men who were allegedly involved in two armed robberies last month.

Officials said one of the robberies happened at Alpha Red Tattoo on July 29. Police said two men in their 20s showed a gun, demanded cash and left the business before police arrived. Minutes after the incident, police received a report of a second robbery that was only a few blocks away from the first.

According to a Facebook post from Lake Delton police, an investigation revealed the men entered one of the locations earlier in the day while wearing white T-shirts. Officials said when the robberies happened, the men were wearing black T-shirts and shorts with face masks and shirts on top of their heads. Lake Delton police shared surveillance photos of the men Monday.

The post also said one of the men drives a maroon Chrysler 200.

Those with information on the robberies are encouraged to email lkillick@lakedeltonpd.org or send a private message to the Lake Delton Police Department’s Facebook page. Anyone who sends a message will remain anonymous.

