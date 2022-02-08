Lake Delton police chief placed on administrative leave following allegations of discrimination

by Logan Reigstad

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — Lake Delton’s police chief has been placed on leave a day after Dells-Delton paramedics issued a vote of no confidence in his leadership.

In a news release, an attorney representing Lake Delton said the village’s Board of Trustees put Daniel Hardman on paid administrative leave effective immediately.

“The board has determined that it is in the best interest of the Village, Chief Hardman, and village employees to conduct a fair and impartial third-party review of allegations brought to the village’s attention on February 7, 2022,” the release reads.

READ MORE: Dells-Delton paramedics issue vote of no confidence, allege discrimination by public safety director

In a letter, members of IAFF Local 5026 accused Hardman, who serves as Lake Delton’s police chief and director of public safety, of discriminating against employees and making numerous inappropriate remarks.

News 3 Now has not been able to reach Hardman for comment.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.