La Follette High School student charged with bringing gun to school

by Logan Rude

Courtesy of the Dane County Jail

MADISON, Wis. — A La Follette high school student who was arrested last week for allegedly bringing a stolen gun to school is now facing several charges tied to the incident.

Marquan Webb, 18, was charged Monday with possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, two counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, and one count of resisting an officer.

Officers with the Madison Police Department arrested Webb on Thursday after school administrators got an anonymous tip that Webb was armed.

RELATED: Student arrested for bringing stolen gun to La Follette High School; co-curricular events canceled

According to the criminal complaint filed against Webb, multiple officers responded to La Follette High School the day of the incident. When they arrived, officers said at least two school staff members were in contact with Webb and were trying to stop him from running from the school. Officers stepped in and helped bring Webb to the ground so he could be handcuffed. While Webb was on the ground, police reportedly found the stolen gun inside one of Webb’s jacket pockets.

Authorities said the gun Webb was armed with had been stolen from Cottage Grove in September. At the time of his arrest, police said they were unsure if Webb was the one who stole the gun.

RELATED: MPD stations officers outside La Follette High School day after gun arrest

According to online court records, Webb has several open cases in Dane County and is facing charges of driving a stolen vehicle, criminal damage to property and burglary as party to a crime.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.