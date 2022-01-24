LaFleur, Rodgers talk ‘for quite some time’ about quarterback’s future with Packers

by Jaymes Langrehr

GREEN BAY, Wis. — After another disappointing exit from the playoffs, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur says he hopes quarterback Aaron Rodgers decides to come back for another year with the team.

“We’d love for him to be a Packer and be a Packer until the day he decides to retire,” LaFleur told reporters during his season-ending press conference Monday afternoon.

LaFleur says he sat down with Rodgers on Monday and talked for “quite some time.” Rodgers indicated in his post-game press conference following Saturday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers that he would take some time to evaluate his future.

“I’m hopeful it doesn’t drag on quite as long and we’ll make the necessary decisions once we find out where he’s at,” LaFleur said Monday.

Rodgers said Saturday he hopes to make a decision before the start of the NFL’s free agency period in mid-March, as opposed to last year, when he didn’t decide to report back to the team until training camp started in July.

LaFleur wouldn’t say what else he and Rodgers talked about but says he remains hopeful he will return and he’ll do anything he can to influence Rodgers to come back. LaFleur added he’s not alone in hoping Rodgers comes back for at least one more season, adding that the entire organization — including general manager Brian Gutekunst and CEO Mark Murphy are “all on the same page” on wanting the possible MVP to return.

Complicating the decision is the Packers’ salary cap situation. The team is about $40 million over the league’s cap and faces some tough decisions on possibly letting other impact players go.

Rodgers himself is due to account for a large percentage of the team’s cap number next season and may need to restructure his contract to help keep a championship-caliber team in place.

Additionally, Rodgers’ favorite target, All-Pro Davante Adams, is also due to become an unrestricted free agent.

Rodgers said he has no interest in coming back to be part of a rebuild, and LaFleur said Monday there are no plans for the Packers to rebuild. LaFleur acknowledged there will be some tough decisions to be made this offseason, but he trusts the front office to put the team in the best position they can.

