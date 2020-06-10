Lafayette Co. Fair to go on despite COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County Fair organizers announced Wednesday that this year’s fair will still go on as scheduled despite the ongoing presence of COVID-19 throughout the state.

According to a Facebook post, the board voted Tuesday night to approve the fair.

While details are yet to be determined, officials said “things may not be ‘normal’ as in past years.” The board is reportedly meeting next week to work out those details.

The Lafayette County Fair is scheduled to take place July 15 to 19.

As of Wednesday morning, Lafayette County had 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

For more information about this year’s fair, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments