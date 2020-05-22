LaBerta Ruth (Jackson) Price

DeForest – LaBerta (Bobbi) Price, age 82, passed away peacefully at her home in DeForest on May 20th, 2020 after a long illness.

She was born August 4th, 1937 in Wonewoc, WI to LaVina (Lawton) and Leon Jackson. She married Jesse R. Price Sr. who preceded her death in 1982. Bobbi loved her family, dancing, Elvis and game shows.

Bobbi is survived by her children, Jesse R. Price Jr. (Michelle), Diana Price, Michele Manthe (Paul) and Roxanne Price. She had 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Bobbi had 12 brothers and sisters; many nieces and nephews and her little dog Mia.

Besides her husband Jesse, she was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson Tyler; and one brother and one sister.

The family would like to thank Agrace for all the care they gave mom during the last several months.

A private service for immediate family will be held with a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Love you Mom. Rest well.

