La Vonne Fay Thiel-Bethke

FORT WAYNE, IN – LaVonne Fay Thiel-Bethke, age 62, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at UW Hospital and Clinics in Madison. She was born on June 12, 1958, in Wausau, WI, the daughter of Eldred Thiel and Lorna (Penn) Thiel.

LaVonne graduated from Wausau West High School and Waukesha County Technical College and enjoyed a career in nursing. She married Darwin Bethke on October 4, 1980. In addition to enjoying her own children, Auntie “Vonne” loved her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, who she held close to her heart.

LaVonne is survived by her husband, Darwin; son, Joshua Bethke; daughter, Natalie (Eric) Shelton; brothers, Jerry (Bonnie) Thiel and Randy (Cindy) Thiel; sister, Pam (Lowell) Mielke; cousins, Sandy (Dave) Barkhahn and Jim (Chris) Bethke; uncle and aunt, Eldor and Deloris Bethke; granddaughter, Olivia Shelton; grandson, Isaac Shelton; nieces and nephews, Aaron (Leslie) Thiel, Hans (Nikki) Thiel, Rob Mielke, Kim (Randy) Blezek, Aha Na (Kory) Kleinschmidt and Jennifer Bradley; and great-nieces and nephews, Kai, Garrett, Christopher, Michael, Braylon, Alexis, Emmanuel, Danielle, Isaiah, Tory, Kim and Kat. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at ASCENSION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 901 County Road V, Fond du Lac, at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, with Pastor Jeff Blain presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until the time of the service on Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

