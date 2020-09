La Kitchenette

La Kitchenette $25 COUPLE’S MENU Choice of Two Entrees Beef Bourguignon Chicken Blanquette Choice of Two Sides Mashed Potatoes Potato-Green Bean Salad Tue – Sat 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Saturday brunch 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Sunday brunch 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

www.lakitchenettemadison.com



