La Follette tops East in a battle for Eastside bragging rights

by Zach Hanley

High School Boys Basketball:

#5 Madison La Follette 81, Madison East 71

Hot start 🔜strong finish Arhman Lewis scored 23 points, Reak Riak dropped 16 as @LancerBoysHoops takes down East 81-71. #wisbb @LAFAthletics @LHSEvent pic.twitter.com/G3l51r4QAe — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) December 22, 2021

