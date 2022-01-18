La Follette student killed in car crash, MMSD officials confirm

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — A local high school student was recently killed in a car crash, MMSD officials confirmed Tuesday.

Jeremiah Broomfield, 14, was a freshman at La Follette High School, district officials said.

“This is truly heartbreaking news for the entire LaFollette community and all of us in MMSD,” MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds told News 3 Now in a statement Tuesday. “While district and school staff continue to support the family directly, today, staff will provide students a comprehensive support plan to help them process this tragedy as they return from the holiday weekend.”

LeMonds said the district’s focus in the coming days “will be centered around supporting our students, staff and families.”

The district referred News 3 Now to the Madison Police Department for further information on the crash. News 3 has reached out to the department for more information.

