La Fete de Marquette canceled due to COVID-19

The Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center and Willy Street Co-op are canceling Fete de Marquette scheduled for July 9-12.

According to a release, the festival is canceled for the safety of attendees and staff members who would work the event.

Fete de Marquette is Wil-Mar’s largest fundraiser, raising more than $1.2 million in the last 14 years. Donations are used for emergency food services, after-school and summer camps for kids, teen employment, services for seniors and subsidization of mental health services.

The release said the decision was made after reviewing the state’s COVID-19 plan, discussions with local officials and consulting with Willy Street Co-op, the presenting sponsor.

“We are committed to making sure we’re able to take care of the people we serve during this pandemic so we’re going to have to rely on community support in other forms,” says Gary Kallas, executive director of the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center. “We’re going to be launching an online giving campaign, and we hope that the people who would buy a raffle ticket or spin the wheel or buy a drink at Fete will consider showing their support in this new way. The people we serve rely on it.”

Willy Street Co-op will repurpose the money they would have used to sponsor the event to support the giving campaign.