La Crosse woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in Uber

LA CROSSE, Wis. — A La Crosse woman appeared in court Thursday following accusations that she stabbed her boyfriend while they were taking an Uber from Onalaska to La Crosse.

Caprice B. Delagrave, 28, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with aggravated battery using a dangerous weapon, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment.

According to the criminal complaint, Gundersen Health System reported at about 10:38 p.m. Tuesday that a patient was admitted with a stab wound. Meanwhile, an Uber driver called police to report a woman — later identified as Delagrave — stabbed a man while the driver was taking them from the Blue Moon in Onalaska to a residence in the 600 block of Rose Street in La Crosse.

The driver told police that Delagrave was yelling at the man throughout the ride, then he heard the man exclaim, “What did you hit me with?” right before arriving at the destination. Delagrave got out of the vehicle on the 600 block of Rose Street and the man stayed, asking for another ride, according to the complaint.

The driver then took the man to the Lang Drive Kwik Trip and the man said, “I’m bleeding. She stabbed me.” The Uber driver reported the incident to Uber’s corporate office, then the police.

He wiped down the vehicle, which he said did not appear to have blood on it. The cloths were taken as evidence by police.

The victim’s father picked him up at Kwik Trip and took him to the hospital, where it was determined he had two stab wounds and a collapsed lung and needed surgery, according to the complaint. The man told police he didn’t want to talk about the incident.

Delagrave told police she pinched the man with her fingernails, but was unable to explain how his skin was punctured from a simple pinch, according to the complaint.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez ordered Delagrave held on a $10,000 cash bond and set a court date of Sept. 18 to see if the La Crosse County Public Defender’s Office was able to find her an attorney.

