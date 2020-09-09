La Crosse priest rips Democratic Party in video, claiming nobody can ‘be a Catholic and be a Democrat’

Fr. James Altman also claims those who support the party 'will face the fires of hell'

Site staff by Site staff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A far right-wing media outlet, Alpha News MN, published a YouTube video with Father James Altman of St. James the Less Catholic Church in La Crosse claiming nobody can “be a Catholic and be a Democrat,” otherwise those who are one “will face the fires of hell.”

“Their party platform absolutely is against everything the Catholic Church teaches,” Altman says in the video.

He criticizes leaders in the church, claiming they are “gutless cowards” for failing to open up themselves about their political views on certain issues.

Altman also spends a portion of the video calling Democratic leaders “Godless” and attacks Father James Martin for participating in the Democratic National Convention.

“I guess it’s OK for James Martin to spout off for the Democrats on their national stage, but God forbid a priest speak out against their Godless platform,” Altman says.

He condemns Democratic ideas, claiming that climate change is a “hoax,” labeling Black Lives Matter supporters and protesters as “Marxists,” and attacking Planned Parenthood for being “the most racist organization on the face of this planet founded to wipe out black babies.”

The St. James the Less pastor says at one point in the video that “zero” Catholics voted for former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, although that is not true.

“There were a lot of pretenders, a lot of impostors,” Altman claimed.

Alpha News MN published the video on August 30 and more than 389,000 people have viewed it at least once.

News 8 Now is contacting the La Crosse Diocese, St. James the Less Catholic Church and Father Altman for comment.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.