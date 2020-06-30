La Crosse Oktoberfest 2020 canceled

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The city of La Crosse is canceling the city’s iconic Oktoberfest celebration.

The La Crosse Festivals Board made the decision this week after consulting with public health officials.

“It has become clear that we would not be able to host an Oktoberfest celebration this year in accordance with published guidelines,” festival organizers said in a Facebook post.

The event was scheduled for Sept. 24 – 27. It typically brings in tens of thousands of people to downtown La Crosse.

Festival organizers said they look forward celebrating the 60th Oktoberfest with people next year.

