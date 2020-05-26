La Crosse man sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for possessing fentanyl-laced heroin

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A La Crosse man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison Thursday for possessing a mixture of fentanyl and heroin with the intent to distribute the drugs.

U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader’s office said La Crosse police conducted the original investigation and found David Wims, 41, in possession of over 70 grams of the mixture.

The judge said it was unlikely Wims knew the dangers of lacing fentanyl with other drugs, adding that the crime had a “disturbing predatory element” since the man sold a substance he did not abuse himself.

According to the release, Wims was on community supervision at the time of the crime, which is why the court ordered his federal sentence to run consecutive to the state sentence he was already serving.

The sentence will be Wims’ first in federal court, but officials said he “has a long history in the state criminal justice system.”

