La Crosse man sentenced for possessing meth with intent to deliver

MADISON, Wis. — Jack Taylor, 35, of La Crosse, was sentenced to 114 months in federal prison for possessing meth with intent to distribute, a release said.

La Crosse police executed a search warrant at Taylor’s home on July 24, 2019. Officers found more than 100 grams of meth, a drug ledger and a digital scale.

Taylor was on bond from a felony drug trafficking case in La Crosse County at the time the search warrant was executed. He was also on bond from two separate drug trafficking cases in Houston County, Minnesota. He was also on supervision in Houston County from a felony conviction for fleeing a peace office in a motor vehicle.

When giving the sentence, Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson said Taylor has a “disturbing criminal history.” Taylor has 14 prior felony convictions.

