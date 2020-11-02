La Crosse man arrested on suspicion of 3rd offense OWI following traffic stop

EXCELSIOR, Wis. — Law enforcement officials arrested a La Crosse man Friday night on Highway 33 near the intersection with Coon Bluff Road following a traffic stop.

A deputy with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the driver around 11:14 p.m., according to an incident report. During the traffic stop, the man, 30-year-old Ricky Collinsworth II, reportedly showed signs of impairment.

He was submitted to field sobriety testing and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of third-offense OWI.

