La Crosse dentist sentenced for tax evasion

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Frederick G. Kriemelmeyer, 71, was sentenced to 72 months in prison Tuesday for tax evasion.

According to a release, Kriemelmeyer operated a dental practice in La Crosse. In 2007, he was ordered by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin to pay $153,337 to the Internal Revenue Services for unpaid income services.

The release said the IRS had assessed Kriemelmeyer for more than $450,000 in taxes, interest and penalties by 2012. Evidence showed he worked to evade paying the taxes he owed.

From 2013 to 2015, he did not file tax returns reporting the income from his dental practice. The release said he asked his patients to pay him in cash or by check with blank payee lines. He also paid his business and personal expenses with third-party checks and cash.

In addition to the 72 months in prison, U.S. District Judge William M. Conley ordered Kriemelmeyer to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $226,839 in restitution.

