La Crosse County COVID-19 Compass status raised to ‘severe risk’

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The La Crosse COVID-19 Compass status went from “high risk” to “severe risk” on Wednesday.

Here is a chart provided by the La Crosse County Health Department with recommendations for all risk levels: COVID-19 Compass Status Recommendations

The COVID-19 Compass uses local data to assess our risk status and provide actions people can take to protect themselves. The compass is updated weekly and tracks data in the following three categories:

Epidemiology (what the disease is doing)

Healthcare capacity

Public Health capacity

The La Crosse County Health Department shared what is new with the risk factors this week:

Epidemiology: Changed to red due to the number of new cases we’ve had.

Healthcare Status: has not changed this week.

Public Health Status: Changed to red. Cases and contacts are not reachable by public health within 24 – 48 hours.

The data will move the Compass needle among four risk levels — severe, high, moderate and low.

The tool uses each county’s data to identify each county’s risk level for COVID-19. The risk levels will guide recommendations for each county’s residents. They also will allow everyone to see the data for neighboring counties and the region at a glance.