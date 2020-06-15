La Crosse County health officials: 7 businesses listed for possible COVID-19 exposure

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The La Crosse County Health Department released a list of businesses where patrons may have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the public is encouraged to complete an Exposure Reporting Form if they visited the following businesses between June 5-7:

Blue Moon, Onalaska

The Library, La Crosse

Legends and the Twisted Moose, La Crosse

Pettibone Beach, La Crosse

The Crow, La Crosse

Brothers, La Crosse

Broncos, La Crosse

More information is available on the La Crosse County Health Department’s website.

