La Crosse County Health Director tests positive for COVID-19

Courtesy of La Crosse County Health Department

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — La Crosse County Health Department announced Tuesday that Health Director Jen Rombalski has tested positive for COVID-19, saying it serves as a reminder that anyone can come down with the coronavirus.

She is experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and is recuperating at home. Rombalski was exposed by a household member who also tested positive for the virus who was exposed when attending in-person education.

“We wish Jen and all who have been affected by COVID-19 a speedy recovery, rest and good health moving forward,” the department said in a statement.

No other department staff were exposed as Rombalski and the majority of staff are working remotely. As she recovers, the COVID-19 response will be supported by department leaders working as a team to continue the work and protect the community’s health.

The notice is being shared to remind community members that COVID-19 can happen to anyone and that there is no stigma to being tested, diagnosed or in speaking candidly to contact tracers.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be tested and follow the guidance provided by their local health department and medical provider. Those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should also monitor symptoms and quarantine themselves for 14 days.

