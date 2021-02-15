La Crosse County health director going to DHS position

Courtesy of La Crosse County Health Department

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — La Crosse County’s health director will be leaving the department to take a position as the Director of the Office of Policy & Practice Alignment with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Jennifer Rombalski has led the health department for five years. Associate County Administrator Jane Klekamp has been named interim health director.

“Jen will be missed but the dedicated, passionate and competent Health Department staff, with ongoing support from La Crosse County, will continue working with community partners to navigate the challenges of COVID-19 and to keep the community informed,” said La Crosse County Administrator Steve O’Malley.

“La Crosse County wishes Jen all the best in her new endeavor and we know there is a strong ally at the state level for us to continue partnering in the future,” he said.

Rombalski’s last day as health director is Friday. In a statement released on Facebook, Rombalski asked the community to continue to support the La Crosse County Health Department during the transition.

“I am so incredibly grateful to this community for all the support you have shown me and our department during this challenging time fighting a pandemic,” Rombalski said.

She said the move to a new position was unplanned.

“Despite this, I believe it is important as a leader to have the courage to accept opportunities that can both help you grow and be a better version of yourself and can support public health and local health departments in new and positive ways. In my new role, I will be able to bring the voice of local public health to the senior leadership table in the Division of Public Health,” she said.

