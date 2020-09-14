La Crosse County added to New York Times COVID-19 hotspot list

Site staff by Site staff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases Monday placed La Crosse County in the New York Times’ coronavirus hotspot list.

The New York Times keeps a running list of counties with the highest number of recent cases per resident, breaking it down by number of cases per 100,000 people.

La Crosse County has had 457 positive tests in the last seven days or 387 per 100,000 people. It has set a record of new cases each day for the last four days, reaching 129 new cases Sunday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,754 people in the county have tested positive for the coronavirus. Currently, 517 cases are considered active.

On Thursday, DHS reported 75 new cases for the county. There were 78 new positive cases on Friday. On Saturday, there were 102 new cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,754 people in the county have tested positive for the coronavirus. Currently, 517 cases are considered active.

The increase led University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to issue a shelter-in-place directive for all residence halls over the weekend. The shelter-in-place is slated to run through Sept. 27.

The university is also now requiring face coverings on all campus property, whether indoors or outdoors.

All in-person undergraduate classes are being suspended on Monday and Tuesday. They’ll resume remotely on Wednesday. The university is aiming to resume in-person classes on Sept. 28.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.