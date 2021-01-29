La Crosse Center to host 3 divisions of upcoming state basketball tournaments

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The La Crosse Center has been named one of two host sites for the 2021 WIAA girls and boys state basketball tournaments, according to an official WIAA release.

Per the release, WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad said, “Art Fahey, on behalf of the La Crosse Center, has worked hard to provide us with a plan that will offer a tremendous experience for State-bound athletes, in a safety conscious environment. As always, the city of La Crosse has extended a warm welcome to the WIAA and our State Tournament endeavors.”

The La Crosse Center will host three of the five divisions, but the release says the league has not decided which of the five will be in La Crosse. The WIAA has also not determined the second venue to host the remaining two divisions.

The girls tournament is set for Feb. 25-27, with the boys set for March 4-6.

🚨 The La Crosse Center has been named as 1 of the 2 host venues for the 2021 Girls & Boys State Basketball Tournaments. 3 of the 5 divisions will be held at the facility for both genders, with 2 semis & a championship game for each division. More details TBA. 🏀 #wiaagb #wiaabb pic.twitter.com/ja2Ji6LqoD — WIAA (@wiaawi) January 29, 2021

