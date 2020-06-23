L. Geraldine “Gerry” Rouse

ARLINGTON–L. Geraldine Rouse, age 97, passed away on Sun., June 21, 2020.

She was born Oct. 13, 1922 to Robert R. and Gladys (McLeish) Manke, at the farm home on the Arlington Prairie.

Gerry attended schools at the Arlington Grade and Poynette High School, graduating in 1940. With the onset of WWII, she worked as an office clerk at Truax Field. When Truax closed she found employment at the Wisconsin Dept. Of Child Welfare in Madison. On April 24, 1948, she was united in marriage to David W. Rouse at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Arlington. Here in town they built their first home. Three children were welcomed into the family: Annette, Jeffrey, and Cheryl. The following years brought much pleasure with extended trips, camping, canoeing and many hobby activities. In 1970 the urge hit to move to a rural location, build a home for retirement, but still within the Arlington area. The following years were busy and enjoyable until Dave developed health problems and passed away on March 24, 2001. Gerry continued to live alone at the “Funny Farm” until Cheryl and her husband, Ted, took mercy on her, moving in with her to take over the necessary activities and functions. With available time and long-time interest, she delved into family genealogy and the history of her Arlington community, recording it to share with others.

Gerry is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Patti) Rouse; daughter, Cheryl (Theodore) Manning; grandchildren, Theodore (Helena) Manning Jr., Dawn (Regan) Myers, and Scott (Julie) Manning; nine great grandchildren; nephews; nieces; friends, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David W. Rouse; daughter, Annette; three brothers, Lester (Virginia) Manke, Donald (Carol) Manke, and Robert (Shirley) Manke; in laws, Dorothy (Donald) Solheim, and Roger (Laurel) Rouse, and one great grandchild, Allie Myers.

Gerry was a life-long member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Arlington, serving in its organizations.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi on Sun., June 28, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Private family services will be held, with live streaming available starting at 10:45 a.m. on Mon., June 29, 2020 at https://www.facebook.com/stpetersarlington/

Memorials may be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church, Poynette Historical Society, or Friends of Mackenzie Center.