Gov. Evers, Wisconsin lawmakers react to not guilty verdict in Rittenhouse trial

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers from both sides of the aisle reacted quickly to a jury’s verdict early Friday afternoon acquitting Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges stemming from violent protests in Kenosha in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake last summer.

The jury found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty on multiple charges after he fatally shot two men and wounded a third during the unrest. Prosecutors attempted to paint Rittenhouse as an instigator of the violence, while his attorneys said he acted in self-defense.

RELATED: Madison police chief: Extra staffing on standby, ‘ready for anything’ in wake of Rittenhouse verdict

Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement calling for peace and unity following the verdict:

“No verdict will be able to bring back the lives of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, or heal Gaige Grosskreutz’s injuries, just as no verdict can heal the wounds or trauma experienced by Jacob Blake and his family. No ruling today changes our reality in Wisconsin that we have work to do toward equity, accountability, and justice that communities across our state are demanding and deserve. “Kenoshans are strong, resilient, and have spent the last year working every day together toward healing. This case and the resulting national spotlight on the Kenosha community and our state have undoubtedly reopened wounds that have not yet fully healed. I echo the calls of local Kenosha community leaders and join them in asking everyone who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights in any community to please only do so safely and peacefully. We must have peace in Kenosha and our communities, and any efforts or actions aimed at sowing division are unwelcome in our state as they will only hinder that healing. “I’ve seen the pain and the frustration of so many, and we must remain steadfast in our commitment to ending violence in our communities, supporting victims and survivors as they heal from trauma, and rooting out the disparities that are so often inextricably linked to that violence and trauma. We must be unwavering in our promise to build a state where every kid, person, and family can live their life free of violence and have every chance to be successful. “We must move forward, together, more united and more motivated to build the sort of future we want for our state—one that is just, one that is equitable, and one where every person has the resources and opportunity to thrive—and I will not stop working to achieve that vision.”

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson tweeted he believes “justice has been served” in the case.

“I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild,” he added.

I believe justice has been served in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) November 19, 2021

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, a Democrat who is also running for U.S. Senate, said in a statement, “It is outrageous that there will be no justice and no accountability for the deaths of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, or for the shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz.”

“Last year, hundreds of thousands of Americans took to the streets crying out for change, but our system still remains broken,” she continued. “Instead of justice, violent vigilantism has been protected, and in Washington, politicians have let the calls for change go unanswered.”

Former lieutenant governor and current gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch tweeted “Our justice system worked today.”

“The prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was a complete disgrace, praising the mob who burned our streets as ‘heroes,'” she added.

Our justice system worked today. The prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was a complete disgrace, praising the mob who burned our streets as “heroes.” — Rebecca Kleefisch (@RebeccaforReal) November 19, 2021

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) wrote in part that, “this trial made clear that when authorities fail to utilize appropriate resources to protect public safety, violence and destruction often follows. The destruction in Kenosha did not need to occur. The events covered in the trial were avoidable if proper steps were taken last summer to reestablish public safety.”

My statement following the Wisconsin v. Rittenhouse Jury Decision pic.twitter.com/7HBwCjf16q — Bryan Steil (@RepBryanSteil) November 19, 2021

In response, State Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) tweeted Steil’s assessment “couldn’t be more wrong,” adding that, “if Kyle Rittenhouse had not come across the state line and armed himself with a gun in some sort of a twisted vigilante hero fantasy, all of his victims would be alive today.”

What?! @RepBryanSteil is right that this was avoidable, but his assessment of how couldn’t be more wrong. If Kyle Rittenhouse had not come across the state line and armed himself with a gun in some sort of a twisted vigilante hero fantasy, all of his victims would be alive today. https://t.co/JQRcyiKCFX — Lisa Subeck (@LisaSubeck) November 19, 2021

State Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) called the verdict “disappointing, but sadly not unexpected.”

“Even if Mr. Rittenhouse was found guilty on all charges and sentenced to the fullest extent of the law, it would not undo the damage done to Kenosha or our nation,” Larson wrote. “Nothing can bring back the two people he killed. The deep divisions in our country highlighted by those who saw Mr. Rittenhouse as a hero vs. those who saw him as a monster cannot be healed overnight, but heal we must. It is my sincere belief that in justice, we will find peace. Justice was not served today and it’s on all of us to try and change the system so that this horrible situation isn’t allowed to repeat itself.”

State Rep. Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) called the verdict, “a green light for these types of people to instigate violence, only to use violence to escape accountability.”

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of Anthony Huber and JoJo Rosenbaum, who were killed by Kyle Rittenhouse on August 25, 2020. Both men should still be alive today,” Hintz said. “I urge all Wisconsinites to support continued healing for the people of Kenosha and to reimagine what true justice and safety look like in Wisconsin. Let us all work to transform this painful moment into a turning point in ensuring accountability in public safety, addressing systemic racism in our state, and prioritizing true justice and healing in Wisconsin.”

State Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) said in part that, “the outcome of this case is, unfortunately, reflective of what I see in my community every day regarding how people of color and their allies are treated.”

“Black children and men are treated as suspects and perpetrators while walking the streets – or simply playing in their yards,” she continued. “It is a damn shame that too often this leads to them paying with their lives. Our society and our justice system treats white individuals differently than it does our communities of color, and we cannot allow that to continue to happen.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.