Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts in Kenosha shootings

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

KENOSHA — A jury in Kenosha County has found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts in the shooting deaths of two men and the injuring of another during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake last summer.

The jury deliberated for several days after receiving the case Tuesday morning. Both the prosecution and defense spent several hours Monday laying out their closing arguments.

In his instructions to the jury before they began deliberations, judge Bruce Schroeder said in order to accept Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense, they would have to find that he believed there was an unlawful threat to him, and that the amount of force he used was reasonable and necessary.

Prosecutors argued Rittenhouse was the one to provoke the violence that night by bringing his AR-15 and pointing it at other people. Rittenhouse testified on the witness stand during the trial that he feared for his life and was acting in self-defense when he killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.

“You lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun, when you are the one creating the danger, when you’re the one provoking other people,” prosecutor Thomas Binger said during his closing argument.

Rittenhouse claimed in his testimony that Rosenbaum tried to grab the gun from him, that Huber hit him with a skateboard, and that Grosskreutz had a gun of his own.

Binger showed drone video of Rittenhouse pointing his gun at protesters in the streets before the fatal shootings — a video that later came under dispute as the defense argued they received a lower-quality version, prompting calls for a mistrial from the defense.

During his closing argument, Binger also noted that Rittenhouse himself testified he knew Rosenbaum was not armed, and noted video shows Rosenbaum was not within arm’s reach of the rifle when Rittenhouse fired the first shot.

The defense argued in their closing statements that Rittenhouse feared his gun would be wrestled away from him by the crowd.

“Mr. Rosenbaum was shot because he was chasing my client and going to kill him, take his gun and carry out the threats he made,” defense attorney Mark Richards argued.

“Every person who was shot was attacking Kyle,” Richards also argued. “One with a skateboard, one with his hands, and one with his feet, one with a gun. Hands and feet can cause great bodily harm.”

The defense made several motions for a mistrial before the verdict, including some “with prejudice,” meaning Rittenhouse could not be retried. Another motion for mistrial for a mistrial, made Wednesday afternoon, was without prejudice, meaning Rittenhouse could be put on trial again.

Rittenhouse faced a life sentence if he was convicted of the most serious charge.

The trial lasted a total of 15 days, including jury selection on November 1 and four days of deliberations.

