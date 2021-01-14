Kyle Rittenhouse accused of flashing white power sign at Racine County bar; prosecutors attempt to modify bond agreement

Courtesy of Kenosha County District Attorney's Office

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha County prosecutors have requested to modify Kyle Rittenhouse’s bond after he was spotted at a Racine County bar last week.

In a motion filed Wednesday, prosecutors said Rittenhouse was seen drinking beer and posing with others while flashing the “OK” sign, a gesture which has been adopted by known white supremacists. They also alleged he was serenaded with “Proud of Your Boy,” the anthem of the Proud Boys.

Police said Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was not in violation of his bond agreement by going to the Mount Pleasant bar with his mother.

Rittenhouse has been charged with killing two men and injuring a third in August as part of the civil unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. He was released on a $2 million cash bail.

