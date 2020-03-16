Kwik Trip to offer free delivery to help individuals get essential items

Items like eggs, bread and toilet paper will be available for delivery

Kwik Trip is waiving all delivery fees through EatStreet to help people get essential items they need while at home practicing “social distancing.”

A release said there are more than 70 Kwik Trip locations in Wisconsin that offer delivery on EatStreet — and all of them are waiving fees for every order more than $8.

All food and essential items, like eggs, bread and toilet paper, will be available for delivery while supplies last. Beer, liquor and tobacco products cannot be delivered.

“These are largely unprecedented times, and we want to make it as easy as possible for everyone to get the items they need without having to take on additional costs,” David Jackson, Kwik Trip’s digital marketing and loyalty manager, says. “Whether you need bread and eggs, or some comfort food like our famous chicken sandwiches and a Big Buddy, we’re going to make sure you’re able to get what you need without having to leave home.”

Kwik Trip’s take-home meals and single-serve meals are included in delivery options.

When you put in an order, write ““please leave my food at the door” in the instructions box at checkout. This is to ensure no direct contact with the driver.

“Kwik Trip offers so many essential items we all use in our daily lives, so we wanted to find a way to make it easier for our customers to get what they need without leaving home,” Matt Howard, EatStreet CEO and co-founder, says. “We realize these are challenging times, but we hope this makes things a little easier as we all work together in our communities to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

