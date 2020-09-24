Kwik Trip to give out free coffee on National Coffee Day

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Kwik Trip rewards members can claim a free 12-ounce Karuba Coffee in honor of National Coffee Day on Tuesday.

Customers can claim the free coffee via a digital coupon that will automatically be provided to all rewards members. The offer is valid at all Kwik Trip and Kwik Star stores.

Rewards members can also get a free belVita Breakfast Biscuit as part of the promotion.

Non-rewards members can sign up via the Kwik Rewards app on iOS or Android smart phones.

