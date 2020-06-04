Kwik Trip, State Farm to provide free milk for families in need

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Courtesy of Kwik Trip

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip and State Farm have teamed up to give free milk to families in need as part of National Dairy Month.

State Farm agents across Wisconsin are providing nearly 54,000 vouchers that can be redeemed for a free gallon of milk at any Kwik Trip location in the state through July 16.

According to the news release, participating agents will distribute the vouchers throughout their local communities and food pantries statewide. The vouchers will have an expansive reach, as both companies have more than 300 storefronts across the state.

The release said milk has been hard to come across for families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, as food pantries have limited refrigeration. Dairy prices have also increased at stores due to supply chain disruptions.

“Part of our mission at Kwik Trip is to make a difference in the lives of others,” said John McHugh, Kwik Trip Director of Public Relations. “Teaming up with State Farm helps our communities and our local dairy farmers in a special way in these challenging times.”

The two companies are putting over $120,000 into the dairy boost effort.

