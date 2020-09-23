Kwik Trip partners with Wisconsin-based candle maker for car wash scented candle

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — A Wisconsin-based candle company has partnered with Kwik Trip for a the new “Elite Day” candle that smells like a freshly washed car.

The beloved Wisconsin-based convenience store first partnered with Smith and Co. Candles LLC earlier this year to make a Glazers-scented candle. Now, the duo is collaborating again for a candle that smells just like Kwik Trip’s tri-foam.

“Earlier this summer, we teamed up with the Smith & Co. team to launch the Glazers®-Scented Candle. This was new territory for our company, so we were thrilled to see the positive feedback surrounding the launch,” said Kendra Nedegaard, Digital Content Supervisor at Kwik Trip. “Our social team received significant comments and suggestions for future candle editions. The most requested was easily our car wash tri-foam smell. If there’s anyone who could turn our guests’ wishes into a reality, it was Kenna and Doug from Smith & Co.”

Elite Day candles have top notes of soap bubbles, middle notes of fresh cherries and bottom notes of a freshly cleaned car, according to a news release.

The candles are available for purchase on Smith and Co. Candles’ website. Each purchase of the Elite Day candle comes with a coupon for a discounted car wash at Kwik Trip.