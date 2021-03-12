Kwik Trip is now selling branded merchandise

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Wisconsin’s favorite convenience store is now selling branded merchandise.

Kwik Trip announced the new lineup of branded clothing in a tweet Friday morning.

Die hard Kwik Trip fans who want to rep the chain can choose from a hoodie that says “See ya next time,” a crew neck sweatshirt, two t-shirts and a pair of underwear adorned with glazers, pizza and other Kwik Trip favorites.

The collection is available online on a first come, first served basis.

