Kwik Trip is now selling branded merchandise
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Wisconsin’s favorite convenience store is now selling branded merchandise.
Kwik Trip announced the new lineup of branded clothing in a tweet Friday morning.
It’s happening. First come, first served. ✌️ https://t.co/FM1ysxMdEb pic.twitter.com/sMm2tSsYpB
— Kwik Trip (@KwikTrip) March 12, 2021
Die hard Kwik Trip fans who want to rep the chain can choose from a hoodie that says “See ya next time,” a crew neck sweatshirt, two t-shirts and a pair of underwear adorned with glazers, pizza and other Kwik Trip favorites.
The collection is available online on a first come, first served basis.
