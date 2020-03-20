Kwik Trip, Pick ‘n Save hiring more than 2,000 workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Kwik Trip and Pick ‘n Save are each hiring at least 2,000 workers in multiple positions during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a news release, the store is hiring workers in production facilities, distribution and transportation divisions.

The release said Kwik Trip is looking for workers who may be looking for temporary work until they are able to return to their job.

Positions are both full- and part-time at Kwik Trip.

Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., announced Friday it is looking to hire up to 2,500 associates for Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores throughout Wisconsin.

Interested candidates can apply directly at a store location or on Kroger’s career site here.

Walmart also said it is hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May, which includes 4,200 workers in Wisconsin.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments