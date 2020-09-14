Kwik Trip temporarily gets rid of delivery fee

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to minimize the need for UW students to leave their dorms for groceries, Kwik Trip partnered with EatStreet to get rid of their delivery fee temporarily.

“We realize this is far bigger, and far more serious than food delivery, but we want to do what we can to alleviate some of the burden that accompanies being stuck in dorms, houses and apartments, unable to move about normally,” said David Jackson, Kwik Trip’s digital marketing and loyalty manager.

This applies only to orders of more than $8 and will last until Sept. 30 for those within the delivery zone of 10 Madison area stores.

Like many other businesses, EatStreet has implemented “no-contact delivery” which allows customers to select a “leave at my door” option in order to limit physical interaction.

“As a UW grad, I can only imagine what it’s like to be a student right now. We want to at least ease the challenge of getting essentials at home – whether that’s in the dorms or off campus” said Matt Howard, EatStreet CEO and co-founder.

