Kwik Trip acquires Stop-N-Go Convenience Centers

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. headquartered in La Crosse is acquiring the assets of Stop-N-Go based in Madison, a release said.

Stop-N-Go operates 36 convenience stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. The release said the acquisition gives Kwik Trip a chance to expand its presence with Stop-N-Go chain of stores. Stop-N-Go was founded in 1963 and are known for excellent customer service and convenience.

The release said Kwik Trip is one of the largest independently held convenience store chains in the U.S. It owns and operates more than 700 stores.

The transaction is scheduled to be completed in early December. Kwik Trip plans to operate many of the acquired stores as Stop-N-Go. Some of the larger stores will be remodeled and rebranded as Kwik Trip.

“When selecting the right buyer, it was important for us that the Stop-N-Go brand be continued. All of us at Stop-N-Go have a great deal of pride and sense of accomplishment because our efforts built a brand worthy of continuing under the new ownership of Kwik Trip,” said Andrew Bowman, CEO and Owner of Stop-N-Go.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments