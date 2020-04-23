Kurtis Swenson

OREGON-Kurtis Swenson, age 66, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at home.

“Heaven gained an amazing father, friend and brother. You will be missed dearly.”

Kurt was born in Monroe, Wis. on May 12, 1953, to Burnell and Lorraine (Duerst) Swenson. He graduated from Middleton High school in 1971. Kurt worked for Badger Bowl for 31 years before retiring. He was in semi-retirement working part time at the Great Wolf Call Center. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Badgers, Brewers and Packers fan.

Kurt is survived by his sister, Brenda Swenson and (Sondra Dalton) of Madison; his fiancé, Nancy Baird; his daughter, Savannah Hauser of Oregon; nephew, Jason Swenson (Lori) of Milwaukee; niece, Nicole (Eric) Liljestrand of Burlington; aunt, Violet Bergum of Madison; and many great-nieces and a great-nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Norman Swenson and Calvin Swenson.

During this time of Covid-19 health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at that time.

