Kurt L. Mills

Kurt L. Mills, age 66 of Viroqua / Esofea, died Thursday July 18, 2019.

Sample ImageFuneral services for Kurt will be Sunday July 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Vosseteig Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor Dan Wollman of the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church will officiate. Friends may call during a Visitation at the funeral home from 1:00 until 3:00, before the service.

In lieu of flowers or plants memorials are preferred.

The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker (Hwy 56W), in Viroqua is serving the family.

