Krumholz using platform to help Madison community

Badger seniors team up with Nehemiah to help eliminate racial disparities. Wisconsin senior receiver Adam Krumholz and his girlfriend Demitra Philosophos making essential kits for Madison community.

MADISON, Wis. – It started with a question. How can we help those in need more personally?

Adam Krumholz and Demitra Philosophos found their answer.

First, the Wisconsin receiver and his girlfriend teamed up with Nehemiah, an organization fighting to eliminate the racial disparities in Madison. Then the couple turned their living room into an essential kit factory. In less than a week, they’ve raised over 7 thousand dollars.

If you’d like to donate or learn more, check out their GoFundMe page.

