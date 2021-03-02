Kroger stores, including some Pick ‘n Save locations, to begin offering COVD-19 vaccines

MADISON, Wis. — You might be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the same place you get your groceries soon.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says certain Kroger-owned grocery stores will begin receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The program previously made additional doses of the vaccine available to Walgreens locations around the state.

Under the program, some Pick-n-Save and Metro Market stores will begin to schedule vaccine appointments as well.

“We are excited to continue to expand Wisconsin’s vaccine infrastructure and provide more access to vaccine by adding another pharmacy partner to this critical program,” DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake said in a statement.

Kroger will get 2,340 Pfizer doses in the first week from the federal government and 1,552 doses from the state, and will distribute them to stores that are not already receiving vaccine doses through the state’s allocation.

The company owns 67 stores across Wisconsin and expects to be able to get vaccine doses to most of them either through state or federal allocation.

The doses going to Kroger through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program are in addition to the allocation the state of Wisconsin gets from the federal government, meaning the grocery chain is not cutting into the state’s supply.

Anyone currently eligible for the vaccine can check Kroger’s website to see if there is a location near them offering appointments or call (866) 211-5320 to schedule an appointment. You can see other stores involved in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to look for other places offering vaccines as well.

