Kristi R. Tomich

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – Kristi Robin Tomich, age 43 of Sun Prairie, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

She was born in Kenosha, Wis., on Dec. 27, 1977, the daughter of Karen Tomich.

Kristi worked as a critical care RN in Green Bay and Madison. She had been employed by Franklin Fueling for the past four years. Her children were the joy of her life. She enjoyed movies, crime shows, and making memories with her children.

Kristi is survived by her mother, Karen C. Tomich; daughter, Talia Tomich; son, Lucian Tomich; and her sister, Nicole Tomich. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, uncles, aunt, and brother.

Due to the current COVID 19 health concerns, no services will be held at this time. She will be sadly missed by all who loved and knew her.