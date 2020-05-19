Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts to graduating seniors dressed in their caps and gowns

That cap and gown may not go to waste after all.

Krispy Kreme is making sure the outfits are put to good use, even with many graduation ceremonies canceled due to the closure of schools from the spread of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme will give its “Graduate Dozen” boxes to high school or college seniors who visit any Krispy Kreme dressed in their graduation caps and gowns or “Class of 2020” shirts or gear.

The box spells out 2020 in three rows, and it comes with chocolate-iced kreme-filled, strawberry-iced kreme-filled, cake batter-filled and yellow-iced original glazed doughnuts.

“We feel for all of the high school and college seniors,” Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in a statement. “We wish they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma. We can’t replace that … but we thought we could help them safely have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us.”

The “Graduate Dozen” boxes can also be purchased from May 18-24 via drive-thru by ordering through Krispy Kreme’s website or app.

