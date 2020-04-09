Kraft-Heinz donates thousands of N95 masks, face shields to Madison hospital

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — An out-of-state company donated thousands of personal protective gear to a Madison hospital Thursday, according to a hospital official.

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital spokeswoman Kim Sveum said the generous donation of 3,120 N95 masks and 160 commercial-grade face shields were donated by the father of a St. Mary’s nurse.

Dennis Ryan, whose daughter Natalie Ryan works as a CNA at the hospital, drove the masks and shields to Madison from South Carolina, Sveum said. Dennis Ryan works at Kraft-Heinz and had the items in storage. He wanted to share the equipment with hospitals that could use them during the COVID-19 crisis.

Several hospital staff and leaders met Natalie Ryan and Dennis Ryan at the hospital entrance to applaud them and unload the boxes.

“We are so grateful to Dennis for making the trip across the country to provide our caregivers with this valuable PPE,” Sveum said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments