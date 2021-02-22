Koun Khouanlak

Koun Khouanlak, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born in Ban Pong Mouang Phonethong, Champasak Province on April 4, 1951 the son of Boun and Keo Khouanlak.

He married Chandom Khouanlak in Laos, then, later moved his family to the United States of America, in 1987, where he landed in Des Moines, Iowa. He settled his family in Madison, WI.

He was the oldest of 4 children and the father of 8 children. He had a total of 14 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.

He was an amazing father, a wonderful husband, a loving brother, a good friend, and a great grandfather. He loved to fish, hunt, garden, and spend time with his family and friends. He was a man of God and a true spiritual believer. Most of all, he was caring and loved everyone.

A private funeral service will be held at Ryan Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

