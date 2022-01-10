“Kojak” Marc A. Busch

by Obituaries

“Kojak” Marc A. Busch, age 63 of Darlington, WI passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 31, 2021, in Darlington.

He was born May 5, 1959 in Monroe, WI the son of Lloyd and Judith (Sigafus) Busch. Marc graduated from Argyle High School in 1978. He spent most of his working years running and operating Kojak Excavating and trucking throughout the area with his brother Jack.

Kojak is survived by three brothers: Douglas (Kim) Busch of Juda, WI, Joe Fuchs of Dubuque, IA, and Jack (Rhonda) Fuchs of Wiota, WI; two sisters: Ronda (Troy) Pokoj of Apple Canyon Lake, IL and Tammy (Jim) Jacobson of Browntown, WI; extended family: April, Bobby, Ashley, Markie and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and both his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Kojak loved spending time outdoors hunting, shooting guns, doing excavating work, and judging rabbit hunts. He was exceptionally proud to be the one to grade the Lafayette County Speedway Racetrack in Darlington. When Kojak wasn’t working or spending time outside, he loved to travel to various places throughout the United States to watch NASCAR races.

Kojak had a contagious laugh and a personality that would light up a room. He could make you smile on your darkest days. He was proud to be born and raised in Lafayette County. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Salathe’s Saloon at a later date.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Kojak’s name.

