Kohl’s to require masks in all stores starting Monday

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Kohl’s has joined the ever-growing list of businesses that are requiring shoppers to wear masks in the store.

Starting Monday, all customers will be required to wear face coverings while shopping in Kohl’s stores around the country.

“Our associates have been, and will continue to be, required to wear masks while working in our stores,” the company said in a statement. “We have also been adhering to applicable state and regional guidelines and asking that customers abide by the face covering guidelines for their local region.”

Each store will have signage at the entrance to let potential customers know about the new policy. The company said they’ll also have greeters at each entrance to remind shoppers to wear masks while shopping.

The company said their decision was prompted by a growing list mandatory mask mandates. According to the company’s statement roughly 70% of their stores were covered by the mandates.

